Veteran Ralph Alshouse proud of his two Shirleys

Ralph Alshouse with his 1970 Iowa gliding championship trophy and a photograph of the veteran from his Navy days. Photo by Jason Selby WORLD WAR II ERA NAVY PILOT GETS THE CHRISTMAS PRESENT HE HAD BEEN WAITING ALMOST 75 YEARS TO RECEIVE



After 75 years of flying, from World War II Corsair fighters to his 93rd birthday on Dec. 17, Ralph Alshouse can finally say he owns his own airplane. The Navy veteran purchased an ultralight this Oct. 24. It was both a birthday and Christmas present to himself.



“He just bought it on the spur of the moment,” Ralph’s wife Shirley said. “I was terrified.”



Shirley is more accustomed to transportation lower to the ground. She drove a school bus for the Wayne Community School District for 42 years.



"It's my new girlfriend," Ralph chuckled, showing off a photograph of his wife standing next to his new airplane. "She's not very big, but she's kind of cute. That's my old girlfriend on this side. And they're both named Shirley. You know why, don't you? So you don't get mixed up."



Allerton’s round barn site decked out for Christmas

From the round room in the house at the round barn site decorated for Christmas. Photo by Jason Selby During this year’s annual Holiday Tour of Homes, participants will get a chance to walk through history, renovated and decked out for the season. The round barn site east of Allerton will be on this Christmas’ circuit, specifically the old house, which was built in 1897 by a Civil War veteran with only one arm.



During this year's annual Holiday Tour of Homes, participants will get a chance to walk through history, renovated and decked out for the season. The round barn site east of Allerton will be on this Christmas' circuit, specifically the old house, which was built in 1897 by a Civil War veteran with only one arm.

Joseph F. Wilson commissioned the home for wife Victoria and their family, kitty-corned from the Allerton Methodist Church. For the longest time after Wilson sold the property and moved to Milwaukee, Wis., locals knew it simply as the Bracewell house. It was done in the Queen Anne style of architecture popular at the end of the Victorian Era.



Wayne Home Care Aide Agency celebrates 50 years

From left to right, Ruth Storm, current director Holly Arnold, and Virginia Ireland. Photo by Jason Selby In 1966, the Wayne County Home Care Aide Agency arrived on the scene, bringing a needed service to the poor, the sick and those isolated by old age and infirmity.



Two local women, Virginia Ireland and Ruth Storm, were there to share the duties at the Agency’s birth.



“Can you believe it was 50 years ago?” Ireland asked.



"Can you believe it was 50 years ago?" Ireland asked.

"I'm not that old, are you?" Storm laughed.



David Thomas recounts story of brothers in arms

David Thomas poses with his M-16 on a road during the Vietnam War. When David Thomas describes history to his students, he does not always need to consult a textbook. His memory often suffices.



Before dictator Pol Pot reigned in narcissistic madness over the trembling nation of Cambodia, massacring millions, Thomas was fighting the NVA and Viet Cong by destroying their stockpiles of weapons across the border with Vietnam.



Later, when Cambodia turned against Vietnam—in the greater struggle between Soviet and Chinese Communism—it would be a Vietnamese invasion in 1979 that put a stop to the Khmer Rouge.



Later, when Cambodia turned against Vietnam—in the greater struggle between Soviet and Chinese Communism—it would be a Vietnamese invasion in 1979 that put a stop to the Khmer Rouge.

"They just exterminated people," Thomas said of the Killing Fields of Pol Pot, which came to fruition in 1975. "They started with all the teachers, all the people that had an education—they were the first ones to go, because they didn't want anyone to be educated. They just wanted them to be followers."



Steve Thomas recalls what he would rather forget

Wayne County native Steve Thomas sits in the jungles of Vietnam in 1969, an M-16 resting against his knee. After serving in the Vietnam War, Wayne County native Steve Thomas rarely talks about his time in the military, even though his brother David Thomas’ tour overlapped with his own. David served in the 1st Cavalry and now lives in Mexico, Mo.



“I’d been there six months when he went in,” Steve said. “He got to go to Cambodia. He told me of times—the weapons and ammunition they had in Cambodia—he said the Americans took Caterpillars and pushed this stuff up in the mountains and tried to blow it up. In other words, [the enemy] was well supplied—all they had to do was go across the border and bring their stuff in.



“You could go on a mission and be way up on a mountain, and look off way down there to the Laotian border and see those guys coming down the trail.



"You could go on a mission and be way up on a mountain, and look off way down there to the Laotian border and see those guys coming down the trail.

"A lot of us, we don't discuss what's going on," Steve said, using the present tense to describe combat from 50 years ago. "They're just things you want to forget. Wesley Selby would never tell you the whole thing. It's something he always had in his head, and everybody will have in their head that was there. I've never told my kids what I did."









